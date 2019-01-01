Portsmouth pups ready to continue against Wimbledon

Have your say

Pompey’s defensive youngsters have been challenged to seize their opportunity.

The Blues are set to continue with the youthful defence which helped their side to victory at Fleetwood, as AFC Wimbledon arrive at Fratton Park.

Pompey's young guns Picture: Daniel Chesterton

The back four which finished the game at Highbury on Saturday had an average age of just 21.75, after Lee Brown was forced off with a hamstring injury in the 18th minute.

Brandon Haunstrup replaced Brown with Anton Walkes starting for the injured Nathan Thompson.

Kenny Jackett was pleased to see them take their chances and now has tasked them with keeping hold of their shirts.

He said: ‘That’s why you have young players.

‘We’ve had two young players come into the side.

‘They are two young full-backs who did very well.

‘For Anton, I was pleased for him.

‘It was a cracking goal which put us in front.

‘And for Brandon I felt he had a good game.

‘It’s two players who have played well, responded well and will be staking a claim to keep the shirts.’

Haunstrup was making his first appearance since the Checkatrade Trophy win over Arsenal on December 4, and will make his first league start since the opening day win over Luton if he continues against the Dons.

Walkes’ start at Fleetwood was his first in the league since the win at Bradford on November 3.

Jackett added: ‘Brandon’s last match was against Arsenal in the Checkatrade and he’s done well.

‘There’s was the header where Madden has just got the better of him in the box (against Fleetwood)..

‘He’s an experienced striker and it’s hit the post, so Brandon can learn from that.

‘But overall we’ve had two young full-backs come in.

‘That’s exactly what a club like Portsmouth should have when their senior full-backs are injured.’