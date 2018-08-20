Portsmouth Reserves find out potential Premier League Cup opponents 

Have your say

Pompey Reserves will have to defeat Plymouth Argyle in a Premier League Cup qualifier to reach the group stage of the competition this season.

The Blues travel to the Pilgrims on Tuesday, September 4 (7pm) hoping to clinch a spot in the tournament for a third successive campaign.

And a victory over the Home Park outfit would see Pompey win a berth in Group F where they would face under-23 sides from Aston Villa, Derby County and Bristol City.

The Blues reached the semi-finals of the tournament two seasons ago.

Mikey Harris' side, which included the likes of Jack Whatmough, Jamal Lowe, Ben Close and Brandon Haunstrup, fell to a 2-1 extra-time loss at Swansea.

Last term, the reserves failed to reach the second-round stage.

The Blues played Everton, Leicester and Barnsley in their group, finishing third on five points.