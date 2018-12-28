Portsmouth reveal Royal Navy partnership 

Pompey have linked-up with the Royal Navy to provide pitches and facilities for the club’s fledgling talents.

Academy sides from under-nine through to under-14 level will now use the HMS Collingwood base, in Fareham, for their fixtures on a Sunday.

The Blues will have use of four pitches, as well as changing room and physio facilities, and lounge areas for parents and other family members.

As part of the deal, Pompey will invest in the pitches, which will be maintained by the club’s own ground staff.

Mark Catlin believes it’s another example of the Blues showing forging links with the community in the PO postcode.

The Blues chief executive said: ‘Following our partnership with the University of Portsmouth, this latest agreement forges yet another important link in the local community.

‘We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the Royal Navy and this is something both parties are keen to build on moving forward.’

Academy manager Mark Kelly added: ‘This is something that we have been working on for quite some time now and we are delighted to get the deal agreed.

‘It ensures our younger age groups will have the use of top pitches and facilities as they continue their footballing journey at Pompey.’

Commander Mark Walker, executive officer of HMS Collingwood, said: ‘The Royal Navy is delighted to establish a long-term partnership with Portsmouth Football Club in support of their Youth Academy.

‘HMS Collingwood is the lead establishment of the Maritime Warfare School and the largest naval training organisation in Western Europe, boasting some excellent sport facilities in support of Royal Navy Officers and Ratings on their professional career courses.

‘This partnership will only strengthen further the great relationship between the Royal Navy and the local community, providing many more opportunities for the next generation of young athletes.’

HMS Collingwood is a familiar venue for the Blues, with the youth side having trained their previously, while it was also the first team’s base in the early 2000s.