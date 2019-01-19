Portsmouth’s hopes of recapturing Millwall midfielder look all but over 

Pompey look to have little hope of Ben Thompson returning to Fratton Park during the transfer window.

The former loanee was recalled by Millwall earlier this month from his loan spell after a highly-impressive loan spell during the first half of the season at the Blues.

League One - Portsmouth vs AFC Wimbledon - 01/01/19'Portsmouths Ben Thompson

He scored three goals in 28 appearances as well as picking up a host of man-of-the-match accolades.

While Pompey have left the door ajar for Thompson to potentially return, that’s now looking highly unlikely.

After being an unused substitute in the Lions’ loss to Blackburn last week, the midfielder was handed his first Championship start at Middlesbrough today.

And the featured for the full 90 minutes of his side's 1-1 draw. Former Pompey midfielder Jed Wallace was on target for the visitors.

Millwall boss Neil Harris hailed his side’s performance as their best of the season.

And with Thompson firmly being part of that effort, it means he’ll surely be in his manager’s plans for the remainder of the campaign.