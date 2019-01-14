Portsmouth’s Louis Dennis up for award

Have your say

Louis Dennis has been shortlisted for the Checkatrade Trophy player of the round.

Pompey’s attacking talent scored one and created the other in last week’s 2-0 victory at Southend.

Kenny Jackett’s side will now host Peterborough in the competition’s quarter-finals on January 22.

In the meantime, Dennis lines-up among five players put forward as contenders for performance of round three – with fans asked to vote on the outcome.

The Pompey midfielder’s rivals include Jayden Braaf (Manchester City under-21s), Siriki Dembele (Peterborough), Simon Eastwood (Oxford United) and Dom Telford (Bury).

Supporters can register their vote at http://www.checkatradefootball.com/vote-for-your-player-of-the-round/

Those who vote also have the chance of winning a pair of tickets to the 2018-19 Checkatrade Trophy final.

Dennis’ four Pompey outings have all arrived in the Checkatrade Trophy, with his header against Southend marking a maiden goal for the club since his summer arrival from Bromley.