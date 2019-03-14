Have your say

James Vaughan is a doubt for Pompey’s game against Scunthrope on Saturday.

The on-loan Wigan forward has a back problem and will be assessed on Friday to determine his availability for the Fratton Park fixture.

He could join Ronan Curtis on the sidelines, after the winger lost the tip of his finger in a freak accident in his Southsea home on Tuesday.

Vaughan has made seven appearances for the Blues since arriving on loan on the final day of the January transfer window.

However, all seven of those run outs have been as a substitute, with the 30-year-old yet to net for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Jackett confirmed: 'The only one (injury doubt) we've got for Saturday is James Vaughan, who has a back injury.

'We'll see tomorrow if he's fit for the weekend.

'The likes of Bryn Morris, Andy Cannon and obviously Jack Whatmough, they won't be available either.'