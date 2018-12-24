Portsmouth's previous 10 league positions heading into Christmas Day – and where they finished that season

Portsmouth fans can enjoy their Christmas knowing their club is top of the League One tree.

But how have Pompey ranked in recent years on Christmas Day? Scroll and click through the pages as we look back at the club's Xmas position over the previous 10 seasons.

2008/09 (Premier League) Pompey held a five-point advantage over the relegation places in 10th and ended the season in 14th, seven points clear of the bottom three.

2009/10 (Premier League) Avram Grants side were rock bottom at Christmas and were shortly relegated after administration trouble penalised them with a nine-point deduction.

2010/11 (Championship) Under Steve Cotterill, Portsmouth entered Christmas day in 14th and dropped two places to 16th by the end of the season.

2011/12 (Championship) Pompey were 17th at Christmas but for the second time in three seasons, a points deduction was imposed (10), which cost the club their Championship status.

