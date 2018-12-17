Portsmouth’s promotion clash against Sunderland isn’t must-win

Have your say

Pompey’s clash against Sunderland isn’t a must-win game in the race for promotion.

That is the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen ahead of the Black Cats’ trip to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Kenny Jackett’s side had their lead at the top of League One cut to four points last weekend.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw at Barnsley, while Sunderland defeated Bristol Rovers 2-1 and Luton battled to a 2-1 win at Coventry.

Many regard the Black Cats as Pompey’s main rival this season.

And after dropping points against Charlton and the Tykes, some members of the Fratton faithful will be desperate for Jackett’s troops to get back to winning ways.

But speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Allen believes a draw against Jack Ross’ men would be a decent result for the Blues.

He said: ‘I’d like to see Pompey not be defeated.

‘Sunderland are playing catch-up at the moment – although admittedly they have games in hand.

‘But if Pompey can avoid losing then that’s a blow for Sunderland.

‘I’d be very, very satisfied with a point.

‘You’ve got to say Sunderland and Barnsley have more chance of automatic promotion than Charlton.

‘They're a club for sale and I know they're ahead of Barnsley in the table but Barnsley are a really good side.

‘Charlton played well against Pompey but I’d be more fearful of Sunderland and Barnsley in that respect.’

