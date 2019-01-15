Portsmouth’s promotion clash at Luton to go ahead as scheduled 

Have your say

Pompey’s League One promotion clash at Luton will go ahead as scheduled.

The table-topping Blues will travel to the second-placed Hatters on Tuesday, January 29 (7.45pm).

Oli Hawkins in action at Luton last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

That’s because the Hatters exited the FA Cup at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

Luton fell to a 1-0 defeat against the Championship side at Kenilworth Road.

Atdhe Nuhiu grabbed the only goal of the third-round tie less than a minute into the second half.

If the Hatters won, their fourth-round clash at Chelsea was due to take place on Sunday, January 27.

That would have led to Kenny Jackett’s side’s visit two days’ later being postponed.

However, Luton will face Southend in League One as scheduled on Saturday, January 26.

Pompey host QPR in the FA Cup fourth round on the same day before going to the Hatters.

Tickets for the Blues’ trip to Kenilworth Road go on sale to season-ticket holders and former shareholders tomorrow morning (9am).

The Fratton faithful have been handed a 1,000-seat allocation.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale on Thursday, January 17 (9am).