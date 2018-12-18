Portsmouth’s record against Jose Mourinho wasn’t that special

Have your say

Pompey will be glad to see the back of Jose Mourinho - if their record against the 'Special One' is anything to go by.

Despite the sacked Manchester United boss praising the Fratton faithful for the atmosphere generated at PO4 on match days, the Portuguese never showed the Blues any mercy in their head-to-head meetings.

Benjani Mwaruwari scores against Chelsea in October 2006

Mourinho faced Pompey on seven occasions during his first spell as Chelsea manager between 2004-07.

They were all contested in the Premier League – and on each occasion he celebrated a victory, with only one goal conceded in that time.

That strike came from Benjani in a 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge in October 2006.

Meetings between Mourinho and the Blues have, of course, become less frequent in recent years.

Yet here's a reminder of those head-to-heads during Pompey's last spell in the Premier League...

Pompey 0-2 Chelsea

December 28, 2004

Late goals from Arjen Robben and Joe Cole saw league-leaders Chelsea claim maximum points at Fratton Park.

Pompey held their own for the best part of the game, until Dutchman Robben’s strike soared past Shaka Hislop via Matthew Taylor's shin.

The away side sealed the win when Cole fired into the bottom corner in the last minute.

Chelsea 3-0 Pompey

January 22, 2005

Chelsea's first-half dominance helped them secure a seventh Premier League win in a row.

A double by Didier Drogba's was split by a Robben effort that left Blues keeper Jamie Ashdown flummoxed.

Pompey 0-2 Chelsea

November 26, 2005

Mourinho's side took the lead against managerless Pompey at Fratton Park when Hernan Crespo turned in Paulo Ferreira's wayward shot.

Frank Lampard marked his 160th consecutive top-flight appearance by scoring a penalty to complete the win.

Chelsea 2-0 Pompey

February 25, 2006

Chelsea bounced back from a midweek defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League with victory over Pompey at Stamford Bridge.

It took the hosts 65 minutes to get the better of a robust Blues defence, with Lampard's low drive finding the back of Dean Kiely's net.

Harry Redknapp's side had a chance to equalise, but Richard Hughes headed Wayne Routledge's cross wide.

Robben then punished the visitors when he scored on 78 minutes.

Chelsea 2-1 Pompey

October 21, 2006

Pompey scored their maiden goal against a Mourinho side, but couldn't salvage a point at Stamford Bridge.

Andriy Shevchenko and Michael Ballack handed the Londoners a 2-0 lead.

Benjani grabbed one back, but it wasn't enough as the Blues came up short.

Pompey 0-2 Chelsea

March 3, 2007

Petr Cech kept Pompey at bay as Chelsea fought to stay in the title race.

Cech acrobatically saved attempts from Andy Cole and Kanu, after Drogba put the visitors ahead.

Soloman Kalou came on to finish the Blues off as he poked the ball under David James with less than 10 minutes to go.

Chelsea 1-0 Pompey

August 25, 2007

Frank Lampard grabbed the only goal of an open game to end Pompey's unbeaten start to the season and send Chelsea top of the Premier League.

Mourinho unexpectedly left Chelsea less than a month later by mutual consent.

- Alex Dyer