Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis’ photograph reveals extent of agonising finger injury

Ronan Curtis has hit back at those questioning his Pompey absence.

And the Irishman this afternoon posted a picture on Instagram of the injured finger which forced him out of the trip to Walsall.

A freak accident saw the top of a finger chopped off when a door slammed on Curtis’ hand on Tuesday morning.

It subsequently required surgery, sidelining him from the Bescot Stadium visit.

In his absence, Kenny Jackett’s side won 3-2, with replacement Viv Solomon-Otabor netting his first goal for the club.

Some have criticised Curtis missing the clash with the Saddlers.

Now the winger has published a photograph on Instagram highlighting the damage.

It is accompanied by the wording: ‘Here’s a photo of my bruised finger that made me miss the game no ur facts before opening ur mouths’.