Pompey's League One trip to Luton next week is a sell-out.

The Hatters today confirmed they have sold out of tickets for the top-of-the-table clash at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, January 29 (7.45pm).

Luton Town's Kenilworth Road Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Blues supporters snapped up their allocation of 1,000 tickets for the Oak Road End of the ground last week.

Kenilworth Road currently operates a capacity of 10,356.

Pompey currently sit top of League One – a point clear of second-placed Luton.

But by the time the duo meet, their positions may have swapped.

Kenny Jackett’s side are not in league action this weekend as they take on QPR in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Luton, however, travel to Southend in League One after their third-round Cup exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.