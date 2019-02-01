Have your say

Pompey’s League One trip to Charlton Athletic will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The game at The Valley on Saturday, March 9, will also kick-off at 5.30pm because of the decision.

Pompey suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Charlton back in December

Earlier this season, the Blues’ Fratton Park game against the Addicks had to be rescheduled because of international call-ups for Lee Bowyer’s side.

When the game was rearranged for December 11, Charlton won 2-1.

Pompey are also due to be on TV later this month.

If they overcome QPR in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Loftus Road on Tuesday, then their fifth-round tie against Watford will be shown live on BT Sport on Friday, Frebruary 15.

Alternatively, if they are knocked out against the Hoops, the Blues’ scheduled League One game at Southend the following day will be shown on Sky Sports.