Portsmouth’s unlikely goal supply’s lauded

Pompey are out to continue capitalising on Craig MacGillivray's goal supply.

The Blues are looking for more assists from their keeper as they prepare to welcome Oxford United to Fratton Park.

New Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray. Picture: Andrew Fosker

All three league goals scored by Kenny Jackett's side have come via MacGillivray's kicks, after he won the battle to start in the league with Luke McGee.

Assistant manager Joe Gallen explained that's no coincidence and is something that is focused on in training.

Gallen compared a keeper's kicking to a corner and feels it should be treated as a way to quickly threaten the opposing goal.

And MacGillivray's input on that front has been a big plus to the start of his career at PO4.

Gallen said: 'I don't want to pit one against the other - I think we have two good goalkeepers. Both of them are good.

'We've had three goals before Tuesday and three goals from kick outs.

'I suppose if you think about a kick out and playing Oli Hawkins, I guess it makes sense.

'It's something we do cover and it's something we do work on, but the players have to go out and do it.

'We look at a goal-kick like a corner. We think it's a chance to score and a chance to get a second ball. You can score pretty quickly off the back of it.

'That's what we think, but that and doing it is two different things!'

MacGillivray has made a positive start to his Pompey career, with a single goal conceded in his two games to date.

Luke McGee was given the nod against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night and made a couple of smart saves before being left powerless to stop the two goals from the visitors.

MacGillivray is out to significantly add to the 35 league appearances he’s made in his career this term.

Gallen explained the 25-year-old’s relative lack of experience was not a concern when he arrived from Shrewsbury.

He added: 'Craig’s made a good start. He made some good saves against Luton to help his confidence.

'The people he's been second to are Neil Etheridge and Dean Henderson, who's gone to Sheffield United. We took that into consideration.

‘They are two top keepers. We did see when he did play he played very well.

'He's had two games and made a good start but Luke McGee is also a very good goalkeeper.

‘It's a stronger position for us this season. ’

- JORDAN CROSS