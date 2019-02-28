Pompey’s highly-regarded community work has scooped a prestigious accolade for the third-consecutive year.

The Blues have once again been named South East Checkatrade Community Club of the Year as part of the 2019 EFL Awards.

Pompey in the Community will now travel to the House of Commons on Monday to receive their award.

They will then be put forward alongside five other regional winners for the 2019 Checkatrade Community Club of the Year Award.

The Blues impressed judges following work in conjunction with a wide range of individuals from the community – the youngest participant aged three and oldest 101.

The groundbreaking project, based on a restorative justice approach for young fans involved in violence at Pompey games, was universally applauded by the panel.

The overall winner of the category will be announced at the EFL Awards on April 7 in London.

EFL Chief Executive, Shaun Harvey, said: ‘Football Clubs play such an important part in communities up and down the country so it is essential we recognise their fantastic work.

‘This is the third time we have held the Parliamentary event to recognise the Checkatrade Community Club of the Year regional winners and I am once again hugely impressed by the dedication and commitment shown by our clubs in tackling some of the most challenging issues in society.