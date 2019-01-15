Portsmouth seal Bryn Morris signing from Shrewsbury

Have your say

Pompey have completed the signing of Bryn Morris.

The midfielder has penned a two-and-a-half-year contract after arriving from Shrewsbury for an undisclosed fee.

The Blues’ interest in the 22-year-old was broken by The News on Thursday.

Now that deal has been sealed, bolstering Kenny Jackett’s midfield options.

Morris represents Pompey’s second recruit of the January transfer window, following Andy Cannon into Fratton Park.

The Blues are also seeking to strengthen their striking pool, while have not given up hope of securing Ben Thompson on another loan deal.

Morris has already made his mark at Fratton Park this season, scoring for loan club Wycombe in September’s 2-2 draw.