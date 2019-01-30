Have your say

Lloyd Isgrove has completed his loan move to Pompey.

As revealed by The News this morning, Kenny Jackett had identified the Barnsley winger to bolster his attacking options.

New Pompey signing Lloyd Isgrove has arrived on loan from Barnsley. Picture: Dan Smith/Portsmouth FC

The former Southampton player has been out of favour at Oakwell for much of the season.

Now he has arrived at Fratton Park on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Isgrove, who is aged 26, represents the Blues’ fourth arrival of the January transfer window, which closes at 11pm tomorrow.

His most recent Barnsley appearance arrived against Pompey, coming off the bench for the final 27 minutes in the December 1-1 draw.

In total, he has featured six times this season, of which two have arrived in League One, both from the bench.

However, last term he started 10 Championship matches, tallying 16 in the league overall.

Isgrove also scored in a 3-1 play-off final success over Peterborough in May 2016, helping Barnsley reach the Championship.

Hailing from Yeovil, the Welsh international emerged through Southampton’s Academy set-up and made eight first-team outings.

His sole league appearance arrived in the Premier League, featuring as an eighth-minute substitute at Liverpool in August 2014.

Isgrove has also represented Peterborough and Sheffield Wednesday during loan spells, while totalled 59 games and two goals for Barnsley.