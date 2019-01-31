Have your say

Pompey have wrapped up their January transfer window by recruiting Birmingham’s Viv Solomon-Otabor

The 23-year-old winger was signed on loan with 40 minutes of the deadline to spare, taking the number of new faces at Fratton Park this month to six.

Solomon-Otabor had been a long-time target of the Blues, but any potential deal appeared to have fallen through at the start of the week.

However, it was resurrected late tonight to seal a capture.

Solomon-Otabor played 47 times while on loan at Blackpool last season, netting six times.

He returned to Birmingham to make eight Championship appearances this term, all from the bench.

In addition, he scored against Norwich on the opening day of the campaign.

Having come through the St Andrews ranks, he has also spent time at Oxford City and Bolton.

He joins Bryn Morris, Andy Cannon, Omar Bogle, Lloyd Isgrove and James Vaughan in arriving during the January transfer window.