Sports writer Will Rooney assesses the talking points from Pompey’s 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy semi-final victory at Bury...

DECISION JUSTIFIED

Kenny Jackett made the decision to drop those who got him to the semi-finals of the competition at Bury.

Louis Dennis had almost been given the nickname “Mr Checkatrade Trophy” this season as it’s been the only real time he’s had the opportunity to demonstrate his quality.

Meanwhile, the likes of Adam May and Brandon Haunstrup have continued to underline their promising potential when given opportunities.

Yet they faced the axe at Gigg Lane. Instead, the Pompey boss decided to roll out the big guns.

It was a choice that could have had repercussions.

Given the Blues are winless in their past eight league games, some questions were raised if the strongest XI could deliver a success against the League Two high-flyers.

And, after all, it was those who have played support-act roles during the League One promotion push who got Jackett’s side to the last four.

They had a strong case they should have been playing.

If Pompey had have been defeated by the Shakers, those who questioned Jackett;s decision would have had a viable argument.

But the manager was adamant the occasion required his strongest XI to ensure his side reached Wembley.

And the fact Pompey came out convincing winners underlines Jackett made the correct one.



ATTACKING VERVE COMING BACK

During the first half of the season, Pompey were exciting to watch when at their best going forward.

Albeit, there was no tika-taka stuff from the Blues, but instead they had the forwards to devastate teams on the counter attack.

The pace and power of Ronan Curtis, Jamal Lowe and Gareth Evans, coupled with Oli Hawkins as the focal point spearheading the line, yielded a title charge before the turn of the year.

The Blues haven’t had that same prowess in the final third during the past few week. It’s a significant factor why they’ve dropped from the top of the table to fourth after going eight games winless in the third tier.

But the forward display at Bury showed signs that all their verve is coming back.

Pompey overwhelmed Ryan Lowe’s side in the second period, after an opening 45 minutes the Shakers probably edged.

Jackett opting to replace Viv Solomon-Otabor with Lowe worked a treat.

Early in the second period, Evans couldn’t quite get on the end of the winger’s squared ball in the box.

Lowe gave the Blues the thrust they needed, with Ben Close also pushing higher up and winning the free-kick which led to Evans’ opener.

And Curtis, who has been at the centre of doubts whether he’s suffering from fatigue, hammered home a superb third goal at Gigg Lane.

THE ONE BLACK MARK

While there was jubilant scenes in the away dressing room at Gigg Lane after the final whistle, some fans will wonder: Has it come at a price?

Christian Burgess limping off with an ankle injury late in the game was the one black mark.

The centre-back has been dominant since his return to team following Jack Whatmough’s season-ending knee injury.

He handled the tricky Bury strike force Nicky Maynard and Caolan Lavery with the minimum of fuss throughout.

But Burgess was forced to hobble off in the 88th minute, having to be assisted by two members of the Blues' medial staff.

While reaching the Checkatrade Trophy final is a bonus, League One promotion is the priority this season.

Burgess’ right ankle has swelled up, meaning he’ll be out for the clash against Bradford on Saturday.

With Matt Clarke Pompey’s only fit recognised centre-half, there will be hopes the former Peterborough man won’t be out for too long.