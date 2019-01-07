Portsmouth sell out allocation for trip to Oxford in less than an hour 

Have your say

Pompey have sold out their away allocation for next week’s trip to Oxford United in less than an hour.

The Fratton faithful have snapped up 1,800 seats for the clash at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, January 19 (3pm).

Pompey celebrate Jamal Lowe's first goal against Oxford. Picture: Joe Pepler

Tickets for the League One fixture only went on sale this morning to season-ticket holders and shareholders.

And the Blues’ full allowance has been claimed in swift time.

Kenny Jackett’s men will be aiming to continue their promotion charge against the U's.

Pompey delivered a 4-1 victory over Karl Robinson’s side at Fratton Park in August.