Have your say

Pompey have sold out their allocation of tickets for their FA Cup replay against QPR at Loftus Road.

That means the Blues will have 2,828 supporters in the away end on Tuesday night as Kenny Jackett’s side bid to progress to the fifth round of the competition.

Loftus Road

A home game against Premier League Watford awaits the winners, after the first game ended in a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

An own goal by Joel Lynch just after the hour mark handed Pompey the advantage, before Nahki Wells equalised for Steve McClaren’s outfit on 74 minutes.

The fifth-round clash against Watford has already been selected as one of the games BT Sport will broadcast live.

That match has been pencilled in for Friday, February 15 (7.45pm).