Portsmouth set to sign Millwall midfielder 

Pompey are set to sign Ben Thompson on loan from Millwall.

The News understands the midfielder is closing in on a move to Fratton Park.

Ben Thompson, left, and Jed Wallace. Picture: PA Images

Thompson is a product of the Lions’ youth academy and made 38 League One appearances when they won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2017.

However, the 22-year-old has since fallen out of favour at the Den.

He featured just eight times last season, with only three of those outings coming in the Championship, while he hasn’t featured in either of Millwall’s league games this term.

Thompson looks set to become Kenny Jackett’s eighth signing of the summer and second loan arrival after David Wheeler.