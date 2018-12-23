Portsmouth set to unveil Rochdale’s Andy Cannon

Have your say

Pompey are poised to announce Rochdale’s Andy Cannon as their first signing of the January transfer window.

Kenny Jackett is determined to carry out his squad strengthening as swiftly as possible, mirroring the club’s highly-successful approach during the summer.

That policy has this week seen a deal agreed for midfielder Cannon, reportedly worth around £150,000.

However, the Blues’ new capture will not officially be ratified until after January 1, when the window reopens.

Cannon, a midfielder, has made 127 appearances and scored six times since emerging through Rochdale’s youth set-up.

He also appeared as a 55th-minute substitute in their FA Cup encounter with Pompey earlier this month.

The 22-year-old, who has started four League One games this season, made his most recent outing on December 15, coming off the bench in a 2-1 home defeat to Plymouth.

Cannon was not included in Rochdale’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Southend, which saw Keith Hill’s men claim a 2-1 victory.