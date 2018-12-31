Portsmouth signing from Rochdale is a bargain with Championship potential 

Andy Cannon has Championship potential and could prove a bargain for Pompey.

That is the verdict of Richard Partington, who has frequently run the rule over the midfielder covering the Dale for the Rochdale Observer.

Andy Cannon will join Pompey from Rochdale on January 2.

Kenny Jackett confirmed that Cannon had completed a switch to the Blues following the defeat to Gillingham on Boxing Day.

The 22-year-old will move to Fratton Park when the transfer window opens on January 2.

Cannon is held in high regard by Dale supporters, with many unhappy he’s been allowed to depart Spotland for around £150,000.

Partington reckons that fee looks more than reasonable – although he believes add-on clauses will be included in the contract.

He said: ‘Cannon is a real fans’ favourite and it’’s been a bit of a mystery to them why he wasn’t one of the first names on the team sheet.

‘Whether or not he’s suffered because he’s been a utility man – playing at right-back and midfield – he’s just not been able to nail down a regular starting berth.

‘It’s been a mystery because he has a good impact when he comes on.

‘He’s got good pace, strong in the tackle and has an eye for a forward pass.

‘The Rochdale Academy has produced some really good players and he’s had a decent schooling.

‘Cannon would regard his best position playing on the right of a midfield three. Although I wouldn’t describe him as a winger hugging the touchline but you don’t get many of them these days.

‘Rochdale boss Keith Hill has preferred him as a right-back and I think that’s where the two have clashed.

‘I suspect there hasn’t been a falling out but Hill has tried to convince Cannon he’s a right-back in the making but the player wants to play further forward.

‘What Rochdale tend to do is not ask for a huge amount of money initially but go for the add-on fees.

‘That’s what they’ve done in the past – they’ve been getting money from Glenn Murray years after he departed in 2008.

‘The fee of £150,000 is about right but I’m sure there will be some terms in his contract.

‘Keith Hill keeps his cards close to his chest and never suggested Cannon wasn’t pulling his weight in training.

‘But he’s just not played him enough and may well have messed up.

‘The manager hasn’t got the best out of him but where I think it boils from is them not agreeing on Cannon’s best position.

‘It could turn out to be a real bargain for Pompey.’

Pompey are pushing for promotion into the Championship this season.

Ahead of yesterday’s trip to Fleetwood, the Blues sat at the summit of the League One table.

Partington feels Cannon may struggle to break into Jackett’s starting line-up this season.

But the Ashton-under-Lyne ace has the promise to cut it in the second year in the future.

‘I don’t think Cannon’s ready for the Championship yet but this is a necessary move,’ added Partington.

‘He's going from a club punching above their weight in League One to at least a Championship-level club.

‘It is a step up and right away he’s going to have to raise his game. But he has the fundamentals and mentally he’s quite strong – I think he can play in the Championship.

‘I’m not sure he’ll break into Pompey’s starting XI but as a squad player, he's a really good addition.

‘If Jackett has one eye of putting a squad together for next season, Cannon won’t be on anything like the average wage of the Portsmouth squad.

‘He’s been picked up on relatively cheaply and does have potential. It’s a sensible signing.

‘You might not see a lot of Cannon this season but Jackett may be thinking in terms of the future he’s someone who can do a job.’