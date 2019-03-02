Gareth Evans has conceded he’s been suffering from fatigue.

But the skipper believes he is starting to reach peak fitness levels again heading into the business end of Pompey’s promotion push.

Evans played a key role as the Blues topped League One for the best part of four months, netting nine goals before the turn of the year.

He has failed to score in the division since victory over Sunderland in December, however, with Pompey dropping to fourth in the table after going eight matches without a win.

Evans’ performances have dipped during the same period, with boss Kenny Jackett resting him for the draws against Doncaster and Southend – as well as the FA Cup replay loss at QPR.

The midfielder admitted tiredness has been a key factor.

But after breaking the deadlock in the 3-0 win at Bury to book the Blues a trip to Wembley, Evans feels his energy levels are now improving.

He said: 'The way I play is at a high intensity all of the time and it just happens to have probably taken it out of me a little bit recently.

‘The past month or so I’ve been in and out of the team.

‘The gaffer has been great with me in terms of talking to me all of the time.

‘I’m just hoping to get back to the form that I had before January.

‘It’s frustrating because you want to give as much as you can for the team.

‘I feel like at times I’ve possibly not been able to do that because of the fatigue over the past four or five weeks.

‘But I feel like I am getting back to where I should be and hopefully I can find it for the remainder of the season.’