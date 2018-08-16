Portsmouth skipper told to focus goal desire in right manner

Brett Pitman has been warned he has to channel his hunger for goals in the right manner.

But Kenny Jackett admitted he likes the pressure the Pompey captain his placing himself under to bring cutting edge to his side.

Pompey skipper Brett Pitman. Picture: Ben Queenborough

Jackett's words come after Pitman's frustration boiled over when being subbed for the second time in three games against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old flung his arm out throwing his tracksuit top to the floor at Fratton Park.

Jackett has spoken to the poacher about his conduct as he bids to start against Oxford United tomorrow.

He said: 'Brett's started two of the first three games and he hasn't finished either of them. He's frustrated with that.

'But I think there's a thin dividing line, especially with being captain.

'I have spoken to him about the incident and said people have brought it to my attention.

'I haven't looked for video footage or anything like that, but it's one of those where he didn't mean anything by it. That's his words.

'It's just frustration at wanting to stay on the pitch, wanting to do well for the team, play well and score goals.

'He'll be wanting to do better in his game time, want to do well for Portsmouth and above all want to score goals. That's what drives him on.

'But I understand there is a line about how you act as a professional footballer - a line you sometimes have to negotiate.

'I do like his passion and his enthusiasm to do well, and I like the edge he has to score goals where he builds a pressure internally himself to do it. I like that.

'That's a good quality to have, though, sometimes it needs tempering.

'It's always a balancing act in terms of wanting to do well and showing the passion to do well.

'They are good things but the overlap is how you conduct yourself and react to certain situations.

'For Brett, I like his enthusiasm and his passion.

'If it spills out in different ways, I just think it means we have a player who, say, in the next three games wants to get in the team, on the pitch and above all else wants to score goals.'