Pompey’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley at Fratton Park certainly left many Fratton fans with a sense of frustration.

Although the visitors are in second position in League One it wasn’t a match the home supporters felt they should settle for a point from.

The missed penalty added to the home pain.

Fans on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News have been giving their thoughts after reflecting on the draw.

Alison Moon: I thought Barnsley were pretty ordinary. High press in the first half but in the second we were the better team. Unfortunate for the penalty. You should never try and place a penalty. He should have smashed it. In my opinion we still need a midfielder with vision and who can pick a pass. One thing about Ben Close is he will go through his career injuryless. He avoids all tackles! It felt more like a loss yesterday than one point gained.

Keith Taylor: After yesterday’s display and penalty miss we still need a centre forward.

Ron Johnson: Curtis should have taken the penalty he signalled to Jackett to take it but was told no.

Vincent Barker: An encouraging draw??.. I want to be positive but..… PUP

Ant Coombes: Doesn't sit right with me that we're ‘plucky Pompey’ getting a draw with Barnsley