Dan Smith has completed a surprise loan move to Cork City.

The Pompey striker has switched to the League of Ireland outfit for the remainder of the season.

Dan Smith. Picture: Joe Pepler

Smith had been on loan at Bognor for the majority of the campaign.

He enjoyed a successful spell at Nyewood Lane, scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances during their Bostik League premier division play-off charge.

The academy graduate was also handed his Blues bow this season, making two appearances during the run to the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals.

Kenny Jackett’s men travel to Bury on Tuesday.

The Pompey boss told The News he thought Smith could play at a higher standard than Bognor before his first-team debut.

And he’s moved up the football pyramid by joining Cork.

The Rebel Army are one of the top sides in the League of Ireland.

They finished second in the table last year to Dundalk, as well as being being beaten by the champions in the FAI Cup final.

Smith returns to familiar surroundings. He featured for Pompey in their 4-1 win over Cork during pre-season.