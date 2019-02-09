Have your say

Oli Hawkins is confident he can hit the goal trail after returning from injury.

The striker is back to full fitness having spent a month sidelined with a calf injury.

Oli Hawkins celebrates his goal against Southend. Picture: Joe Pepler

Hawkins missed eight matches in total, before starting Tuesday night’s 2-0 FA Cup replay defeat at QPR.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge hitman has scored seven times in 30 appearances during the Blues’ League One promotion charge.

However, he hasn’t netted in his past eight outings, with his last goal coming in the 2-0 win against Walsall on November 27, 2018.

Hawkins knows his Pompey remit is more than getting his name on the scoresheet.

He is the focal point of Kenny Jackett’s attack and brings the likes of Ronan Curtis and Jamal Lowe into play.

But, as a forward, the 26-year-old still has to chip in with his fair share of goals.

And he’s confident he’ll soon be among the goals again.

Hawkins said: ‘Obviously, I’ve been out injured for a month and then I hadn’t scored in a few games before that.

‘But I know that I am capable of scoring goals.

‘In a team like Pompey at the moment and the way we play, it’s not vital that I scored 20-odd goals per season.

‘It’s just vital that the team wins and everyone scores the goals.

‘If I was in a team that relied on me to score 25 goals then I would worry about it.

‘But, at the moment, everyone is scoring goals.

‘I know for a fact that when I play a few games then I’ll score goals. It’s just about being patient and relaxed.’

Hawkins set himself a 15-goal target at the start of the season.

He’s almost halfway to achieving that, although he is running out of time.

Pompey have 16 league games remaining, along with a Checkatrade Trophy semi-final against Bury.

But Hawkins still believes he can achieve his aim.

He added: ‘I’m still backing myself to score 15 goals this season.

‘It is going to be tough but I’m on seven at the moment in all competitions.

‘I still think that I’ve got another seven or eight goals in me.’