Portsmouth striker earmarked for February return 

Kenny Jackett has admitted Oli Hawkins could be ruled out until February.

The striker has missed Pompey’s past two games with a calf injury.

He’ll again be sidelined for this Saturday’s League One trip to Oxford United, along with keeper Luke McGee (wrist) and defender Nathan Thompson (hamstring).

Jackett also expects Hawkins to miss QPR’s visit to Fratton Park in the FA Cup (January 26), while he’s a doubt for the trip to promotion rivals Luton (January 29).

The Blues boss has earmarked the hitman to return to fitness for the visit of Doncaster on February 2.

‘The players we have out at the moment are Luke McGee, Nathan Thompson and Oli Hawkins,’ said Jackett.

‘I don’t think he (Hawkins) will make Queens Park Rangers.

‘Whether he makes Luton, more likely would be Doncaster at home.’

Pompey have been given a double fitness boost heading to Oxford, though.

Lee Brown is back from his hamstring setback he picked up at Gillingham on Boxing Day.

Ben Close has also recovered from his ankle complaint.

Jackett added: ‘Lee Brown is okay and we’re expecting Ben Close to be fit and okay.

‘He’s a bit further down the line and we expect them to come back into the squad.’