Portsmouth striker feeling the promotion showdown buzz after Sunderland victory

Have your say

Oli Hawkins savoured the Pompey feelgood factor after victory in the Sunderland promotion battle.

Hawkins delivered a fine display as the Blues picked up a 3-1 victory over the Black Cats at Fratton Park.

The striker felt his side’s third goal in a frenetic period of four strikes in 15 minutes after the restart drained the life out of Jack Ross’ side.

And that sets Kenny Jackett’s up nicely at the start of the festive period.

Hawkins said: ‘We’re all happy and there’s a good feeling among the lads.

‘When we got the third goal it felt like there was no coming back for them.

‘It felt like the game was over and it was brilliant.

‘It’s a great points return for us, and hopefully we can capitalise on that over the Christmas period.’