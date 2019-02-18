Have your say

Omar Bogle is rated 50-50 for Pompey’s game against Bristol Rovers.

The striker came off with 15 minutes remaining of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Southend at Roots Hall.

Pompey striker Omar Bogle

He was replaced by Gareth Evans on 75 minutes, with the on-loan Cardiff front man suffering from a dead leg.

Bogle will undergo a fitness tomorrow morning before a decision will be made on his availability to feature against Rovers.

‘Omar came off after 75 minutes with a dead leg and hopefully he’ll be okay,’ said manager Kenny Jackett at his Monday press conference.

‘He’ll have a fitness test tomorrow morning to see if he’s okay for Tuesday night.

‘As it stands at the moment it’s 50-50.’

Bogle has scored two goals in four appearances for the Blues, including one on his Pompey debut against Luton.

He arrived from Cardiff in the final week of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is yet to play a full 90 minutes for Jackett’s side – something the manager is frustrated with.

He is on loan at Fratton Park until the end of the season.