Portsmouth striker to remain sidelined for Blackpool clash 

Have your say

Oli Hawkins will remain sidelined for the next couple of weeks.

The striker has missed two of Pompey’s past three games with a calf injury.

Oli Hawkins. Picture: Joe Pepler

Hawkins was absent for the 5-2 win at Fleetwood on December 29 before returning for the 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon on New Year’s Day.

However, the 26-year-old picked up a recurrence of his setback before Saturday’s FA Cup third-round triumph at Norwich, with Brett Pitman instead spearheading Kenny Jackett’s attack.

And Hawkins will remain on the treatment table for Saturday’s League One visit of Blackpool.

First-choice full-backs Nathan Thompson and Lee Brown (both hamstring), Ben Close (ankle) and No2 keeper Luke McGee (wrist) are also not yet fit.

Pompey boss Jackett said: ‘Oli has a calf injury.

‘Obviously we know about Ben Close, Lee Brown, Nathan Thompson and Luke McGee.

‘That’s always going to happen. None of them are particularly long term.

‘They’ll be trickling back over the next week or two, although they won’t make this weekend against Blackpool.’