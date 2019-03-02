Have your say

Kenny Jackett has sprung a Pompey surprise by naming Christian Burgess against Bradford.

The central defender was declared injured for today’s Fratton Park encounter, having bruised his ankle at Bury in the week.

However, Burgess is able to retain his place, despite Jackett ruling him out in the build up.

That prevents an anticipated Blues reshuffle, with just one change to the team which beat Bury 3-0 to reach the final of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The sole alteration is Jamal Lowe for Viv Solomon-Otabor, the half-time substitution at Gigg Lane which made such an impact.

Solomon-Otabor drops to a bench containing Brett Pitman and James Vaughan.

However, there is no place for Bryn Morris or Lloyd Isgrove, despite both back from being cup-tied for the Checkatrade Trophy.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Evans, Curtis, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Haunstrup, Walkes, Donohue, Solomon-Otabor, Pitman, Vaughan.