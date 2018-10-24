Portsmouth sweat on injured duo

Pompey have injury doubts over Dion Donohue and Oli Hawkins after the pair were forced off in last night’s 2-2 draw with Burton.

While Tom Naylor is definitely out of Saturday’s trip to Accrington through suspension.

Oli Hawkins collected an ankle injury in last night's 2-2 draw with Burton. Picture: Joe Pepler

Donohue damaged his hamstring in the 28th minute and had to be replaced by Gareth Evans, although it is in the opposite leg to a previous injury this season.

Hawkins, who grabbed the Blues’ opening goal, came off for Brett Pitman in the 64th minute after impeded by an ankle knock.

And Kenny Jackett is waiting to learn the full extent of the duo’s injuries.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘It seems to be a hamstring injury with Dion, it has been a frustrating time for him during the course of the season.

‘Hopefully it’s not too bad, he needs to work really hard now and make sure his body is battle-hardened enough because the quality of his left foot is a good asset for us when he is around.

‘You wouldn’t think it would be there or thereabouts for Saturday. Coming off in the first half with a hamstring injury isn’t that good.

‘I do hope it’s not too bad and he can come through what has been a frustrating season for him so far.

‘Oli had a knock on his ankle in the first half where he rolled it and is feeling that. We wanted to give Brett half an hour to see if he could find the winner for us.

‘We will see, there’s a few fresh players needed Saturday and a few that will be needed to be patched up, that’s the way League One is. We must make sure we are ready and go again.’

Naylor collected his fifth booking of the campaign in last night’s encounter, ensuring an automatic one-match ban.