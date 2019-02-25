Dan Smith is aiming to continue his development with an eye-catching loan spell at Cork City.

The Pompey forward has joined the team after a good spell netting regularly with Bognor in the Bostik League.

Having received international clearance, he has gone straight into City’s squad for tonight’s game against Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland premier division.

Smith, who made his full Blues debut in the Checkatrade Trophy match against Southend, is keen to make a big impact for Cork and continue his scoring form from his time at the Rocks.

He believes his attributes can serve his new team well.

The 19-year-old Blues striker told Cork City’s official website: ‘I am coming over to get games and to get goals, experience it over here and hopefully do well.

‘I win a lot of headers, hold the ball up reasonably well, run the lines, run in behind and score a few goals as well, so hopefully I can do that here.’

Smith has trained with new team-mates and is impressed with what he has seen so far.

Hard work will be key as he looks to get himself at his sharpest.

He added: ‘The intensity of training was great, and the lads are really good players.

‘It was hard work to be honest. I maybe need to work on my fitness, but I thought I did well and I am looking forward to maybe getting some game time.

‘A lot of people said to me that the standard would be a lot higher than you would think, and it definitely is.

‘The intensity and the work rate of the lads is top drawer, so I am looking forward to it.’

Cork City are in action at Sligo tonight (7.45pm).

