Portsmouth target Shrewsbury’s Bryn Morris

Pompey have entered the race to sign in-demand Bryn Morris.

It is understood the Blues want the 22-year-old to bolster a midfield now lacking the energy of Ben Thompson.

Morris returned to parent club Shrewsbury earlier this month having spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Wycombe.

During that Chairboys stay, he netted the opener in their 2-2 draw at Fratton Park in September.

The former England under-20 international scored three times in 21 appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side before returning to New Meadow.

Luton have been linked with a transfer-window swoop for Morris – now Kenny Jackett is also pursuing the highly-regarded ex-Middlesbrough youngster.

Morris has made 43 appearances for Shrewsbury after arriving at the League One club permanently in January 2017.

During his Riverside Stadium days he also saw loan service at Burton, Coventry, York and Walsall.

The midfielder has one Championship appearance to his name, climbing off the bench for Middlesbrough in a May 2013 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.