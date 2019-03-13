More than 30,000 members of the Fratton faithful will descend on Wembley later this month.

Pompey fans have continued to snap up tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland since going on sale on Monday.

Supporters purchased 24,000 on the opening day, with fans keen to see the Blues’ return to the national stadium for the first time since the FA Cup final loss in 2010.

And tickets have continued to fly out after they became available at the club’s Anson Road ticket office this morning.

It means more than 75 per cent of Pompey’s 39,659 allocation has been purchased so far for the highly-anticipated final on Sunday, March 31 (2.30pm kick-off).

The Fratton faithful will be will be housed in the West End of the stadium with Sunderland handed the East End.

Pompey toast reaching Wembley after defeating Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Pompey defeated Bury 3-0 in the semi-finals to book their spot at Wembley, while the Black Cats delivered a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

Both sides are also pushing for automatic promotion from League One this term.

The Blues sit fourth in the table on 68 points and trail the third-placed Black Cats by two points having played a game more.