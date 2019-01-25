Portsmouth to face Bury in Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals 

Pompey have been drawn away to Bury in the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Blues will travel to the Shakers the week commencing Monday, February 25.

Pompey celebrate their win over Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler

The tie will take place over one leg only.

Kenny Jackett’s League One table-toppers reached the last four after a 1-0 victory over Peterborough on Tuesday.

David Wheeler netted the only goal of the game before returning to QPR two days’ later.

Bury, who sit second in League Two, defeated Oxford United 5-2 in their semi-final clash.

Both teams are fighting for the right to face either Bristol Rovers or Sunderland at Wembley.