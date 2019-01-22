Portsmouth to face either Sunderland, Bury or Bristol Rovers in Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals 

Have your say

Pompey will face either Sunderland, Bristol Rovers or Bury in the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

All three sides delivered victories on Tuesday night to join the Blues in Friday afternoon’s draw.

Lynden Gooch was on target for Sunderland against Manchester City under-21s.

Sunderland picked up a 2-0 win over Manchester City under-21s at the Stadium of Light.

The Blues’ League One promotion rivals broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Duncan Watmore fired home a low right-footed shot.

Substitute Lyden Gooch wrapped up the Black Cats’ success midway through the second half.

Meanwhile, Bristol Rovers ran out 3-0 winners over Port Vale at the Memorial Stadium.

Ollie Clarke opened the scoring for the hosts in the 16th minute when his dipping shot picked out the bottom corner.

To make matters worse for the visitors, they had Tom Conlon sent off for a second bookable offence on 57 minutes.

And the Pirates took advantage of having an extra man, with Tom Nichols and Alex Rodman putting the game to bed.

In the other tie, League Two outfit Bury clinched a 4-2 success against Oxford United.

The Shakers made the breakthrough in the 16th minute through Dom Telford at Gigg Lane.

The visitors were level eight minutes later, though, when James Henry equalised.

However, it took Bury just two minutes to regain their advantage when Adam Thompson netted.

And in a thrilling first half, Byron Moore extended the hosts’ lead four minutes before half-time.

Samir Carruthers reduced the deficit for Karl Robinson’s side shortly after half-time before Danny Mayor restored the Shakers’s two-goal advantage.

And Mayor’s second of the evening with 14 minutes remaining put the icing on the cake for Bury.