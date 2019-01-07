Portsmouth to face QPR in FA Cup fourth round 

Pompey have been drawn at home to QPR in the FA Cup fourth round.
The Blues will play Steve McClaren’s Championship side at Fratton Park the weekend of January 25-29.
Kenny Jackett’s troops delivered a 1-0 victory over Norwich in the third round on Saturday.
Andre Green grabbed a stoppage-time winner for the visitors at Carrow Road.
The League One table-toppers defeated National League outfit Maidenhead and League One rivals Rochdale in the previous stages of the competition.
QPR beat second-tier Leeds 2-1 on Sunday.
The Hoops sit ninth in the Championship.
David Wheeler is currently on a season-long loan at Pompey from Loftus Road.
Assistant manager Joe Gallen was also formerly involved in QPR’s youth set-up.