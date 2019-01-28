Have your say

Pompey will hold a ticket ballot ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round replay against QPR.

The Loftus Road encounter is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, February 5 (7.45pm).

However, this is subject to television coverage.

The Blues have received an allocation of 3,100 seats following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

The ballot is now open for season-ticket holders and former shareholders, with one application per season-ticket holder/shareholder allowed.

An announcement on when the ballot will close will be made once match details have been confirmed.

Supporters can apply through the club’s eticketing system.

Alternatively, fans can register by visiting Pompey’s Anson Road ticket office or by giving them a call on 0345 646 1898.

Applicants will be informed by email whether or not they have been successful.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale at a later date.