Portsmouth to host Peterborough in Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals

Pompey have been drawn at home to Peterborough in the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Kenny Jackett’s side will welcome the Posh to Fratton Park the week commencing Monday, January 21.

The Blues are enjoying their best-ever run in the much-maligned competition.

They picked up maximum points from Southern Section Group A following wins over Gillingham, Crawley and Tottenham under-21s.

Pompey defeated Arsenal under-21s in the second round, before comfortably beating Southend 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Checkatrade Trophy campaign has added £110,000 to the Fratton Park coffers so far this season.

Jackett’s men delivered a 2-1 victory over Peterborough in League One earlier this season.