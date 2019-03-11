Portsmouth to include Omar Bogle for trip to Walsall… Morris and Cannon still out

Have your say

Pompey will add Omar Bogle to their squad for the trip to Walsall.

The on-loan Cardiff striker has been absent since the goalless draw with Barnsley on Debruary 23, after picking up a hamstring injury.

Omar Bogle Picture: Sean Ryan

He returned to training last Thursday, ahead of the weekend game at Charlton.

But the decision was taken not to involve him at The Valley.

Walsall, however, has been earmarked for his return, with manager Kenny Jackett keen to add the front man’s goal threat to his attacking options.

Speaking ahead of the trip to the Banks’s Stadium, the Blues boss said: ‘There’s no new injuries. We’re selecting from the same group and Bogle will be added to the squad from Saturday.

Bryn Morris (groin) and Andy Cannon (thigh) will not be called upon for the game against Walsall.

Yet Jackett had positive news on their respective recoveries.

‘The likes of Bryn Morris and Andy Cannonn certainly won’t be fit this week, but we’re hopeful after Scunthorpe that they’ll be available.’