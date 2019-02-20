Portsmouth to investigate reports of bottle-throwing incident at Bristol Rovers defender

Pompey are set to investigate reports of a bottle being thrown at Bristol Rovers’ Tom Lockyer.

The club are to look into a second-half incident in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw which appeared to be see a sports drink thrown in the direction of the defender from the South Stand.

Lockyer was protesting to the assistant referee over allegations of a punch being thrown by Blues striker James Vaughan.

Chief executive Mark Catlin said the proper path will be followed by Pompey, before any action is taken.

He said: ‘We will follow the usual procedures over alleged incidents of this nature, as we always do.’