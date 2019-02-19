Pompey will pay their respects to former captain Mick Kennedy with a minute’s applause before the game against Barnsley on Saturday.

The former Blues midfielder, who made 144 appearances for the club during the 1980s, passed away earlier this month at the age of 57.

A Pompey hall-of-famer, Kennedy was the lynchpin of the Alan Ball's side which delivered top-flight football to the city after an absence of 28 years during the 1986-87 season.

