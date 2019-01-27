Portsmouth told to come and catch Luton after they move top of League One 

Have your say

Mick Harford surveyed Luton moving top of League One and told Pompey: Come and catch us.

The Hatters took full advantage of the Blues’ FA Cup draw against QPR to go to the summit of the table on Saturday.

Mick Harford. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Luton delivered a 1-0 victory at Southend. Matty Pearson scored the only goal of the Roots Hall clash on the half-hour mark.

As a result, they leapfrogged Kenny Jackett’s side to go two points clear out in front.

Pompey do have a game in hand, though.

And the Blues can regain their berth at the top when they travel to the Hatters for a vital promotion clash on Tuesday.

Harford has insisted Luton are determined not to give up their position, however.

And the interim manager – holding the reins following Nathan Jones’ departure to Stoke – is relishing the Blues’ visit to Kenilworth Road.

He told Luton Today: ‘I’m absolutely delighted and thrilled.

‘They’ve got to catch us now, people want to beat us now and it’s a big challenge for us to stay there.

‘But just having a chat with the lads, they’re determined to stay there, they’re absolutely thrilled and they’re going to embrace the challenge of being top of the league.

‘I’m just so happy for the football club and where it’s been, so happy for the fans with the rollercoaster ride they’ve been on.

‘They’re a unique set of fans and Luton Town’s in a good place at the moment.

‘We’re looking forward to a full house on Tuesday, we’re in a good place.’

Meanwhile, Barnsley moved up to third following a 2-1 win over Rochdale.

Kieffer Moore and Cauley Woodrow bagged for the Tykes and they’re two points behind Pompey on the same number of game.

Lee Bowyer’s Charlton, who are fourth, had to settle for a 0-0 draw at sixth-placed Peterborough.

Steve Evans was subsequently sacked as Posh manager, with Darren Ferguson taking over until the end of the season.

Sunderland were without a game and fell to fifth. The Black Cats are on 53 points having played a game fewer than the Blues.

Burton Albion were held to a 1-1 draw against lowly Bradford.

Lucas Akins opened the scoring for the Brewers but Hope Akpan rescued the Bantams a precious point.

Blackpool ran out 2-0 winners at Coventry City. Nathan Delfouneso and Armand Gnanduillet netted seven minutes into the second half.

Fleetwood’s play-off hopes were given a blow as Ash Eastham’s only goal earned Scunthorpe a 1-0 away success.

A Yann Songo'o own goal clinched Wycombe a 1-0 victory at Plymouth.

In the FA Cup, League One sides Shrewsbury and Doncaster booked themselves a place alongside Pompey in Monday night’s fifth-round draw.

The Shrews almost pulled off a shock against Premier League outfit Wolves.

However, Matt Doherty’s injury-time equaliser snatched Nuno Espírito Santo’s side a 2-2 draw at New Meadow to force a replay.

Ben Whiteman’s double gave Doncaster a 2-1 win against Oldham.

Accrington Stanley fell to a 1-0 defeat against Derby County.