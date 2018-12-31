Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon: early team news

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is without his first-choice full-backs for the visit of AFC Wimbledon.

Lee Brown picked up an early hamstring injury in the 5-2 win at Fleetwood and was replaced by Brandon Haunstrup on the left-hand side of defence.

The academy product is set to feature in that role against the Wombles.

Brown joins regular right-back Nathan Thompson on the sidelines, who collected the same setback in the defeat to Gillingham on Boxing Day.

Anton Walkes will again start in his place after netting the decisive goal against the Cod Army.

Pompey are also sweating on Oli Hawkins to face Wally Downes’ side.

The striker travelled with the Blues to the Highbury Stadium on Saturday but failed a late fitness test.

Jackett is optimistic Hawkins will return swiftly return to the reckoning, though.

Improving Wimbledon come to Fratton Park looking to continue their upwardly-mobile form.

And they will have two former Pompey players in their ranks as they aim to make it four games unbeaten since Downes’ appointment at the start of the month.

Andy Barcham and Jake Jervis are both expected to start as the Dons aim to build on a first clean sheet in six games.

Powerful striker James Hanson missed Saturday’s clash with Blackpool with a hip injury and is likely to be out.

Scott Wagstaff and Joe Pigott were also sidelined.

Deji Oshilaja will have a late fitness test on his ankle injury.