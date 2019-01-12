Have your say

Pompey welcome Blackpool to Fratton Park this afternoon (3pm).

Here’s all the key information you need to know about the League One fixture…

Ronan Curtis in action at Blackpool earlier in the season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey team news

Andy Cannon could be handed his Pompey debut against Terry McPhillips’ side.

The midfielder completed his move to Fratton Park from Rochdale on January 2.

But Cannon was unavailable for the Blues against Norwich in the FA Cup or Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy, having represented the Dale in both competitions this season.

This is the first game the 22-year-old is eligible for and could fill the void Ben Thompson has left in midfield after returning to Millwall.

Kenny Jackett has to decide whether to play Dion Donohue or Brandon Haunstrup at left-back.

The former made his first appearance for more than two months at Carrow Road in the role last weekend, while Haunstrup featured against the Shrimpers on Tuesday.

Oli Hawkins (calf) remains sidelined for the next couple of weeks, while hamstring-victims Nathan Thompson and Lee Brown, Ben Close (ankle) and Luke McGee (wrist) continue their rehabilitation.

Blackpool team news

No1 keeper Mark Howard is highly doubtful for Blackpool’s trip to Fratton Park.

The 32-year-old sustained a recurrence of a groin injury in his side’s 3-0 FA Cup third-round loss to Arsenal last weekend.

Christoffer Mafoumb replaced Howard in the 69th minute at Bloomfield Road and is expected to line up against Pompey.

Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton and Ben Heneghan all could return from the sidelines, while Jordan Thompson is back from suspension.

The Tangerines will, however, be without midfielder Jimmy Ryan (knee), Mark Cullen (hamstring), Max Clayton (hamstring) and Joe Dodoo (ankle).

Likely line-ups

POMPEY (4-2-3-1)

Craig MacGillivray

Anton Walkes

Jack Whatmough

Matt Clarke

Dion Donohue

Tom Naylor

Andy Cannon

Jamal Lowe

Gareth Evans

Ronan Curtis

Brett Pitman

Substitutes

Alex Bass

Christian Burgess

Brandon Haunstrup

Adam May

David Wheeler

Andre Green

Louis Dennis

BLACKPOOL (5-3-2)

Christoffer Mafoumb

Michael Nottingham

Donervon Daniels

Ben Heneghan

Curtis Tilt

Marc Bola

Jay Spearing

Callum Guy

Jordan Thompson

Nathan Delfouneso

Armand Gnanduillet

Substitutes

Myles Boney

Joe Bunney

Ryan McLaughlin

Nicholas Wilmer-Anderton

Chris Taylor

Chris Long

John O’Sullivan

Referee: Kevin Johnson (Somerset)

Form this season

Pompey

Wins: 25

Draws: 6

Defeats: 4

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (11)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (13)

Most games: Matt Clarke (33)

Blackpool

Wins: 14

Draws: 11

Defeats: 11

Top scorer: Armand Gnanduillet (8)

Most assists: Michael Nottingham (3)

Most games: Jay Spearing (31)

Recent form

Pompey

W 2-0 Southend (A) EFL Trophy January 8

W 1-0 Norwich (A) FA Cup January 5

W 2-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) League One January 1

W 5-2 Fleetwood (A) League One December 29

L 2-0 Gillingham (A) League One December 26

Blackpool

L 3-0 Arsenal (H) FA Cup January 5

L 1-0 Sunderland (H) League One January 1

D 0-0 AFC Wimbledon (A) League One December 29

L 2-1 Rochdale (A) League One December 26

L 1-0 Barnsley (H) League One December 22

Odds – provided by The Betting Room, Southsea

Pompey 6/10

1-0 5/1

2-0 11/2

2-1 6/1

3-0 9/1

3-1 10/1

3-2 18/1

Blackpool 16/5

1-0 8/1

2-0 16/1

2-1 9/1

3-0 33/1

3-1 25/1

3-2 25/1

Draw 11/5

0-0 13/2

1-1 5/1

2-2 10/1

3-3 28/1

Other fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)

Accrington Stanley v Bristol Rovers, Barnsley v Bradford City, Burton Albion v Gillingham, Coventry City v AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood Town v Oxford United, Peterborough United v Rochdale, Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic, Southend United v Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland v Luton Town, Walsall v Scunthorpe United, Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers