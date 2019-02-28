Have your say

Here’s all you need to know about Pompey’s League One encounter against Bradford on Saturday.

Kenny Jackett’s side currently sit fourth in the table, while the Bantams – who will have Martin Drury in charge following the resignation of David Hopkin – sit 23rd.

Ronan Curtis' goal against Bury on Tuesday night saw him move level with Jamal Lowe at the top of the Pompey scoring charts Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Pompey team news

Kenny Jackett has to come up with the best answer to dealing with the injury absence of Christian Burgess.

The central defender misses the visit of Bradford with an ankle injury picked up late on at Bury.

Tom Naylor and Anton Walkes appear the favourites to fill the void at Fratton Park.

Naylor occupying the position would see Bryn Morris, who returns after Checkatrade Trophy ineligibility, partner Ben Close in the middle of the park.

Lloyd Isgrove is also availabe after being cup-tied on Tuesday night.

Pompey likely line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Tom Naylor, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Bryn Morris, Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis, Oli Hawkins. Substitutes: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Brandon Haunstrup, Dion Donohue, Adam May, Viv Solomon-Otabor, James Vaughan.

Bradford team news

Bradford have Martin Drury in charge for the first time having stepped in as caretaker boss following David Hopkin’s resignation this week.

The first-team coach has swiftly appointed right-back Paul Caddis as the Bantams’ skipper for the trip to Fratton Park.

The strugglers will have former Pompey loanee Eoin Doyle leading the attack, the striker having netted nine times this season.

Yet they will be missing Calum Woods (hamstring), Sean Scannell (fractured back) and Jake Reeves (groin).

Bradford likely line-up

Richard O’Donnell, Paul Caddis, Anthony O’Connor, Nathaniel Knight-Percival, Adam Chicksen, Jacob Butterfield, Hope Akpan, Lewis O'Brien, Jack Payne, David Ball, Eoin Doyle. Substitutes: Ben Wilson, Billy Clarke, George Miller, Kelvin Mellor, Jermaine Anderson, Connor Wood, Danny Devine.

Pompey odds

To win: 6/10

1-0: 9.2; 2-0: 11/2; 2-1: 6/1; 3-0: 9/1; 3-1: 10/1; 3-2: 18/1

Bradford odds

To win: 16/5

1-0: 7-1; 2-0: 16/1; 2-1: 9/1; 3-0: 33/1; 3-1: 25/1; 3-2: 25/1

Draw: 11/5

0-0: 13.2; 1-1: 5/1; 2-2: 10/1; 3-3: 28/1

Pompey stats

Won: 27

Drawn: 12

Lost: 8

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis (both 11).

Most assists: Ronan Curtis: 13

Most games: Matt Clarke 45

Form guide

W – 3-0, Bury (A) – Checkatrade Trophy

D – 0-0, Barnsley (H) – League One

D – 1-1, Bristol Rovers (H) – League One

D – 3-3, Southend (A) – League One

D – 1-1. Plymouth (A) – League One

Bradford stats

Won: 9

Drawn: 12

Lost: 21

Top scorer: Jack Payne and Eoin Doyle (both 9)

Most assists: Jack Payne and George Miller (both 6)

Most games: Richard O’Donnell (40)

Form guide

L – 3-2, Walsall (A) – League One

D – 0-0, Plymouth (H) – League One

L – 1-0, Fleetwood (H) – League One

D – 0-0, Wycombe (H) – League One

W – 4-3 Shrewsbury (H) – League One

Referee

Oliver Langford (West Midlands)

Other games

Accrington Stanley v Coventry City, Bristol Rovers v Blackpool, Burton Albion v Walsall, Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic, Fleetwood Town v Gillingham, Luton Town v Rochdale, Oxford United v Scunthorpe United, Peterborough United v Wycombe Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town v AFC Wimbledon, Southend United v Barnsley (12.30pm), Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle